No pressure: Otago coach ignoring hype

Mark Brown. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Otago coach Mark Brown has not thought too deeply about what he will say to his team just before they run out on to Apollo Project Stadium and try to create history in the NPC final in Christchurch this afternoon.

He is going to follow the script, which has worked brilliantly so far.

Otago are chasing their first NPC title in 27 years and if they are successful, they will be the first Otago team to hold both the Ranfurly Shield and NPC trophy.

The air feels like soup in Dunedin, it is so thick with expectation.

Canterbury are formidable opponents, but Otago are on a seven-game winning streak, which includes a wonderful 38-36 win against Canterbury in Christchurch late last month.

Nerves can steal moments like this, but Brown has not caved under the weight of the expectations.

"I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I don’t feel any pressure at all," Brown said.

"I’m just excited to see what we can do one more time.

"Putting the game of rugby aside, it’s just nice to sit back and see and listen to all the excitement in our community and in the region.

"So, yeah, it’s more just pretty proud of what everyone’s been able to achieve because it’s what we’ve set out to do."

If you are putting a bet on the game, then an Otago win will represent value for money. They are the underdogs.

But Brown does not see it that way.

"No, I reckon the odds ... should be evenly split.

"It’s the top two qualifiers. They’ve got home advantage, but we’ve gone there and beaten them already.

"So, no, we’re not underdogs. We’ve got the same chance to win as they have."

His final thoughts before the run out will be familiar.

"Just basically the same as the rest of the year, just go out and be themselves.

"It’s pretty simple."