All Blacks wary of Ireland threat

The All Blacks perform the haka before their match against Ireland in Dublin last year. Photo: Getty Images

For 111 years, the Irish couldn't win a test against the All Blacks. In the last 10, they've won five.

It's a stat that Scott Robertson is very mindful of as the teams prepare to meet again in Chicago this weekend, in fact it was one of the first things he mentioned when facing media today at the team hotel.

"We're looking forward to the challenge ahead of us and playing at an iconic stadium. And you know, the history of this test match, last time is still something we get reminded of regularly," he said.

That historic 40-29 result at Soldier Field set off an intense decade of rugby's newest rivalry, with each test taking an extra and often bitter edge. Ireland has since achieved a series win in New Zealand in 2022, while the All Blacks ruthlessly ended Irish hopes at the World Cup a year later.

Ireland players celebrate during their win over the All Blacks at Soldier Field in Chicago in 2016. Photo: Getty Images

Robertson finds himself 1-0 against the men in green and said that the last time they met was "a game of small margins".

"We completed our sets really well, kicked well, discipline was good. There's just a couple of little moments we were pleased with, and we stayed the game for a long time. It was a hell of a night at Aviva for us."

Robertson confirmed that all 36 squad members are fit and available for selection, however it's likely that we'll see a similar if not identical side to the one that beat the Wallabies in Perth three weeks ago. However, one thing that needs to change is the accuracy in the set piece, which let has let the All Blacks down in different ways over the last four tests. Without touching on any specifics, Robertson said it had been a topic of discussion amongst the coaching staff.

"The forward pack care deeply about their craft and trade and they work a lot at it. Every game is different, the opposition you're up against is different. If they drop a knee or crank in the elbow [at the scrum] or crash the line in the lineout, whatever you're up against you've got to find ways to master that."

Accuracy in that area will be key for this weekend, with Irish coach Andy Farrell's gameplan based heavily around technical proficiency and, as Robertson said, "dragging you deep into the phase count".

"It's a lot of experienced players that know how to play football very well. They've got good cohesion and they're well coached, so we expect the best out of them."

While the focus is clearly on the test match, Robertson did admit that the Chicago visit was extra special and was encouraging his players to get out and enjoy the city. He shared that he'd already done some of his own exploring by learning about their surroundings, made easier by the brilliantly fine weather that's expected to last all week.

"It quite cool to learn about the history and the background of Chicago…just probably respect to how much hard work has been given to the city over a long period of time and then just embrace the week."

Part of that embracing will take place tonight, with the team invited to sit courtside by the Chicago Bulls for their NBA game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Robertson will name his side to face Ireland on Friday morning NZT.