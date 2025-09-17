Dogs called in for Kurow wallaby hunt

Bennett’s wallaby are being targeted in Kurow. PHOTO: OTAGO REGIONAL COUNCIL

Rifles have been loaded and sniffer dogs brought in as the hunt begins to exterminate more wallabies around Kurow continues.

Environment Canterbury (Ecan) started a three-week operation on September 1 as part of its ongoing wallaby control work in Waitaki and South Canterbury, based around Kurow Hill and an area South of the Waitaki River between Kurow Creek and Barton’s Ponds.

"We did have a report of a wallaby in this area on private land in August, of which our contractors found and disposed of two," Ecan wallaby programme leader Brent Glentworth said.

"For this operation, we’re using highly skilled ground-based contractors with dogs and rifles.

"Experienced, professional dog teams have the highest detection probability for finding isolated wallabies — as they are largely nocturnal and hide during the day. We won’t be using helicopters in these operations."

Mr Glentworth said the cost of the operation could vary depending on what the contractors find and how much time they need to work in the area.

"Wallabies can have a devastating effect on farming, forestry and native plants. If left to spread, it is estimated that wallabies could result in $84 million a year in damages and occupy one-third of New Zealand by 2065."

Public help would also be needed.

"To control wallaby and stop them spreading, we need to know where they are.

"If anyone sees a wallaby outside of Canterbury’s containment area, dead or alive, please report it. If you see signs of wallaby, including footprints or scat (poo), you can report those too."

Report wallabies online via reportwallabies.nz or phone Biosecurity Timaru on 03 687 7800 or toll-free on 0800 324 636.

Bennett’s wallaby were introduced to South Canterbury in 1874, and by the 1940s became a significant pest.

The Otago Regional Council says wallabies have the potential to significantly impact the Otago economy and local biodiversity values should feral populations become established.

There have been several recent sightings south of the Waitaki River, in Ngapara, Millers Flat and Tapanui .

"In all, 39 public sighting reports have been received for the year to date, of which 24 were considered reliable," ORC biosecurity programmes project delivery specialist Gavin Udy said.

"A total of 16 wallaby have been killed since January 2025. It remains extremely challenging to detect and remove wallabies at very low density across the region.

"Small populations (of three to five wallabies) continue to be found scattered along Otago’s northern regional boundary and the coastal area. A very small number of lone itinerant wallaby are also thought to be spread across parts of the region."

andrew.ashton@oamarumail.co.nz