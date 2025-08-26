Helping rural women find their role

Empowering ... Kate Ivey has inspired thousands of rural women with her online fitness programmes and positive social media content. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

For many, Kate Ivey is a household name, and probably does not need any introduction.

In 2016, from a high-country sheep station near Aoraki/Mount Cook, she launched Kate Ivey Fitness and, a year later, DediKate, an online fitness platform designed to help rural and like-minded women stay active, no matter their location or lifestyle.

Since then, she has inspired thousands, built a thriving business, and become a passionate advocate for rural women across New Zealand and Australia.

Kate’s journey into the world of online fitness was not an overnight success. She was a busy mother of three (one with special needs), and a farmer’s wife who admits she struggled to find her place on the land, despite growing up on a farm in North Canterbury.

"I wrestled with the guilt of not fitting that traditional ‘farmer’s wife’ mould," she says.

"I was ambitious and driven but my interests didn’t lie in farming."

From the outset, Kate had big dreams.

"I knew I wanted to create a large-scale online fitness programme. But I was totally naive about what that would actually require."

In the early years, the workload was intense. She poured herself into the business, hustling to build her subscriber base while also juggling the demands of family and farm life. Support from husband Mark came slowly but surely.

"I’d love to say he was my No1 cheerleader but he was flat out running the farm, wanting me to help him."

There was no single moment that changed everything.

"I kept waiting for that big break but it never came. I now realise success has come from simply being consistent — showing up every day, doing the work and always looking for ways to improve."

That commitment to growth has shaped the DediKate programme and Kate’s own development as a leader. In recent years, she’s worked with Cromwell-based mindset coach Sarah Dickie to overcome personal challenges and sharpen her mental resilience.

"At the start, I thought I had to be this ultra-fit trainer to be taken seriously. But I’ve totally moved past that. What matters most is connection and authenticity, not perfection."

These days, Kate employs eight trainers, many based in rural locations around New Zealand and Australia.

In 2024, she deepened her understanding of women’s health, particularly around peri- and post-menopause.

"The science around this stage of life is groundbreaking and implementing a programme around this has been a real game-changer."

Today, DediKate has more than 2500 online subscribers. About 70% are in New Zealand and the rest in Australia and she believes it is the down-to-earth nature of the brand that also sets it apart.

"Sometimes our videos aren’t polished and flashy. We film them on farms, with motorbikes going past, a dog barking or kids coming into shot. That’s rural life — people appreciate that we keep it real and I think there is a loyalty because of that. Our members can relate to us."

Kate is equally candid about the different roles rural women play today and she believes it’s important to shed light on this; helping women grapple with that all-too-familiar feeling of guilt and finding their own sense of purpose and inner joy while living remotely.

"Some of us are cooking for the crew, others are out there in the yards, and some are running businesses from the kitchen table. No role is more important than another — it’s about doing what fulfils you."

For rural women with big dreams, Kate’s message is simple:

"Back yourself. If you treat your idea like a side hustle, that’s all it’ll ever be. Think big and go hard. There’s no reason rural women can’t chase their dreams, no matter how remote they are."

— Alice Scott