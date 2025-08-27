Drenching, wild winds on way for parts of South

Parts of Otago are in for a drenching and some wild winds as an active front moves up the country.

MetService says a "fast-moving" front would sweep up the South Island from Thursday morning, reaching the North Island by the evening.

The forecaster says the system will bring heavy rain and strong winds to much of the South Island, and a slew of severe weather warnings and watches have been issued.

Orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthurs Pass.

MetService said streams and rivers could rise rapidly, and surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions were possible.

There is also a heavy rain watch for Fiordland, and strong wind watches for Central Otago, the Queenstown Lakes District, Southland, Fiordland and Stewart Island.

Southern severe weather alerts

Orange Heavy Rain Warning

Area: The headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, for 10 hours from 4am-2pm on Thursday

Forecast: Expect 100 to 120mm of rain about the main divide, and 60 to 80mm within 20km farther east. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h expected about the divide. Freezing level about 2000 metres.

Heavy Rain Watch

Area: Fiordland, for 10 hours from midnight on Wednesday to 10am on Thursday

Forecast: Periods of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria, mainly north of Doubtful Sound.

Strong Wind Watch

Area: Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes District, for 12 hours from midnight on Wednesday to noon on Thursday.

Forecast: Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Area: Fiordland, for 14 hours from 8pm on Wednesday to 10am on Thursday.

Forecast: Northerly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Area: Southland and Stewart Island, for 11 hours from midnight on Wednesday to 11am on Thursday.

