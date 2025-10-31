Day walker rescued after getting lost among fallen trees

File photo

A solo day walk turned into a rescue mission while Southland was in a state of local emergency over the long weekend.

Southland police said a day walker became lost attempting the Makarewa Falls Track in Hokonui on a stormy Labour Day.

Sergeant Alun Griffiths from Police Search and Rescue, Southland, said police were alerted through the iPhone emergency satellite system shortly after 5pm on Monday.

"There was significant tree fall in the area, and she’d lost her way.

"With limited gear and no navigational aid, we told her to stay put."

Snow was low on the bush line, and the ambient temperature was a mere two degrees, so Police responded swiftly with Land Search and Rescue teams from Gore and Invercargill.

"Thankfully we found her, but she was very cold," Sgt Griffiths said.

She was given dry clothes and hot drinks then, once sufficiently warm, was assisted out to the carpark at about 10pm.

"We’re lucky to have great access to stunning scenery in this part of the country," Sgt Griffiths said.

"But we recommend when people head into the bush, they do it safely.

"Assess the weather and conditions and take sufficient gear for your activity.

"Carry two forms of communication.

"Even experienced hikers can end up in situations where they need help."

- Allied Media