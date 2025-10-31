Disruptions on South's Great Walks in wake of wild weather

Te Routeburn Track traverses these snow-laden bluffs above Lake Harris. Photos: DOC

The wild spring weather is hitting the conservation estate, with tracks blocked and damaged, and the Milford Track start pushed back by another week.

The Department of Conservation has urged caution as wild weather impacts tracks leading to further delays to some Great Walks.

Hikers are being warned of track damage, heavy snow, avalanche risk and further disruptions to the start of the summer Great Walk season, Doc said in a statement today.

Doc Southern South Island operations director Aaron Fleming said wild spring weather across Southland, Otago and Fiordland had led to slips, flooding and track damage across many of the region’s popular hiking locations, and caution was required.

“Rangers have not yet been able to access and fully assess conditions in many areas due to ongoing severe weather and the vast area to cover,” Mr Fleming said.

‘‘We’re asking people to think carefully before heading out and urge them be prepared to turn back or change their plans if needed.

“Naturing is about connecting with the outdoors, but that connection also means respecting nature’s power and knowing when to pause or change plans.”

A view of the Harris Saddle from the Hollyford face. Trampers traverse this face to/from the visible Harris Saddle shelter.

Heavy snow and avalanche risk were key concerns, particularly on the alpine passes.

The Routeburn Track was partially closed, with the section between Routeburn Falls Hut and Lake MacKenzie Hut inaccessible due to waist-deep snow and significant avalanche danger.

The Milford Track’s reopening has been pushed back by another week due to ongoing avalanche risk after recent snowfall. The track was already delayed by two weeks earlier this month because of avalanche damage. It was now scheduled to reopen on November 19.

The Kepler Track is expected to be inaccessible between Luxmore Hut and Iris Burn Hut for up to a week due to avalanche risk, and has also been affected by flooding in low-lying areas.

Booked hikers affected by the closures would be contacted and offered refunds. In some cases — such as the Routeburn — alternative options may be available, and Doc staff would discuss these directly with walkers when they get in touch.

Conditions and the weather are changing quickly, so visitor patience is appreciated as Doc staff work through contacting customers ahead of their planned walks.

In southern Fiordland, the Hump Ridge Track has also sustained some storm damage but is fully open. There is also damage to tracks and infrastructure in other parts of the region, including the Catlins, Forest Hill Scenic Reserve, and a large slip on the Dart Track in Mount Aspiring National Park.

“Our teams are trained and ready to carry out the necessary repair and avalanche control work, but we need a break in the weather to get in safely,” Fleming said.

Safety for both staff and visitors remained top priority. Booked hikers would be contacted directly if any further delays or disruptions are expected.

“We want to get these tracks safe and repaired as quickly as possible. Teams have been out this week making repairs where they can, and we’re bringing in more people and resources as weather conditions improve.”