Drone deployed in search for missing Invercargill man

Kevin Belling. Photo: NZ Police

Search teams using a drone have been scouring the Southland countryside for an Invercargill man missing for almost a month.

Kevin Belling, 62, was last seen at his Motu Rimu farm on Friday, January 9 and police have "serious concerns" for his welfare.

Police search and rescue and Land SAR teams have conducted extensive searches and recently focused on Mr Belling's Caeser Road property in Kapuka, police said.

The search involved foot search teams and a drone.

"Unfortunately, Kevin has not been found and Police continue to appeal for any information that could help us find him," Detective Sergeant John Kean said.

Recent searches focused on Mr Belling's Caeser Road property in Kapuka. Photo: Google Maps

"Police urge the community to be vigilant and to check their rural properties for any sign of him.

"It is very unusual for Kevin to not be in contact with anyone for this long, and police and his loved ones have serious concerns for his welfare."

Anyone with information is urged to call 105 and reference file number 260118/6964.

