Southland State of Emergency extended by a week

A map shows the power outage situation around the South as at noon today. Photo: PowerNet

The State of Emergency in Southland has been extended for another week.

Southland mayors announced tonight the region's State of Emergency would now be in place until next Friday morning (November 7).

It had initially been due to end tomorrow morning.

It follows the ongoing recovery efforts after extreme winds last Thursday caused chaos around the region, causing power outages, downing trees and destroying buildings.

In an update at 4pm PowerNet chief executive Paul Blue said over 3000 customers - 2200 in Southland and 1470 in Otago - remained without power across the South.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott said a lot of progress had been made in the recovery effort.

"There is still a great deal more to do with areas yet to be assessed and the damage managed, with many parks, reserves and playgrounds closed until they can be declared safe," he said.

"We want everyone to stay safe and I urge everyone to keep away from closed areas and trees and powerlines."

The State of Emergency's extension has activated the Southland Mayoral Relief Fund, which will provide support to residents across the region.

The government has contributed $75,000 to the fund, while the Ministry for Primary Industries has added $50,000 to be split between Southland and Clutha.

Southland controller Mark Radcliffe said while many had faced challenges, it was an opportunity for those that could to make a difference.

"We know this has been a tough time for our region, and many are still recovering," Mr Radcliffe says.

"For those in a position to help, donating to the Mayoral Relief Fund is one of the most direct ways to support our neighbours and communities as they rebuild."

All donations would go towards helping those most affected.

Planes, trains and automobiles: Stock being replenished

Thousands of kilometres of lines and other materials are being brought south as work continues to reconnect power to the region.

Truck-and-trailer units, air freight and trains were all being used to transport essential supplies south, replenishing depleted stocks as the recovery continues, Mr Blue said.

“Cory’s, alongside our fantastic industry colleagues from Network Waitaki, Unison, Delta, Connetics, Central Power Installations, ElectroNet and Aurora Energy, have been amazing in providing materials, staff, and equipment to support our restoration efforts," he said.

"Some material supplies had run low, and the latest shipments will keep our progress moving."

He said the team was doing a good job, although admitted it was a big job and work would continue into next week.

"Our expanded team is doing an exceptional job in challenging conditions. While we’ve made some great progress in getting the lights back on [and the milking sheds running] for many, there is still a significant amount of work ahead which will continue into next week."

An online form had been set up by PowerNet for people to log their fault, which Mr Blue encouraged those affected to make use of.

"We encourage people to fill the form out for friends, family, or neighbours who cannot access the form," Mr Blue said.

"This is the best way for customers to let us know their situation and to tell us more details of any damage.

"Thank you to the many people have reported their individual outages to us already. We have recorded as many of these as possible, and this form allows you to provide further information to us which helps streamline our restoration process."

Emergency Management said a state of emergency remains in place at least until tomorrow morning.

Community barbeques would be held at the Tokonui Tavern and Dipton Golf Course tonight from 5.30-8pm.

There would also be barbeques at Otautau Sports Complex from 11-1am tomorrow, and at 6pm at Mossburn Community Centre.

- Allied Media