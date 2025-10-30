'Very sad': Drone footage shows devastated Invercargill park

Drone footage showing the extent of the tree damage in Invercargill's Queens Park has been described as heartbreaking by locals.

Invercargill City Council today released the flyover of the city's main public park which was hit hard by last week's severe winds.

The council's post generated over 1400 comments with many people expressing their sadness at the damage.

"This breaks my heart. Queens Park was a beautiful place to spend time as individuals and as part of a community," one commenter wrote.

"Years and years of growth gone in a day. Very sad, it'll look pretty bare for a while before any re-planting can take place after the big clean up," another person wrote.

The council said all parks and reserves in the city will remain closed over the weekend.

"We've got a huge clean up ahead - including assessing trees that may still come down."

- Allied Media