New CCTV footage shows fugitive father Tom Phillips and child

CCTV footage believed to be of fugitive Marokopa father Tom Phillips and one of his children has been released by police.

Phillips and his children Jayda, Maverick, and Ember, have been missing since their father took them from Marokopa to an unknown location in December 2021.

Phillips is facing a raft of charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A still image from the CCTV believed to show Tom Phillips and a child. Photo: NZ Police

The new footage is linked to a report of a break-in at a Piopio business about 2am on Wednesday.

In the video, two people with their faces covered can be seen, along with sparks from the building as they try to break in

Detective Senior Sergeant Andy Saunders said they believed the pair in the footage to be Phillips and one of his children.

"In this latest burglary, the offenders have left with a number of general grocery items."

Clockwise from top left: Tom Phillips, Jayda Phillips, Ember Phillips and Maverick Callam-Phillips Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Police wanted to hear from anyone with who might have seen the quadbike travelling or parked between Piopio and Marokopa in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"At the heart of this are three children who have been away from their home for four years," Saunders said.

Their wellbeing is our main focus."

Police would hold a media briefing on the investigation in Hamilton later on Friday.

In June 2024 police announced an $80,000 reward for information on the family that led to their location and safe return. That offer has since expired.

Later that year, Cat, the mother of the missing children, spoke to RNZ's Saturday Morning about how she was coping and the abuse and judgement she had experienced.

"I wouldn't wish this situation on anybody, not even on my worst enemy. It's... wrong. That's all it is."