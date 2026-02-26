'Ridiculous': Council cops flak over toilet upgrade at lake

The two flush toilets at Lake Heron will be replaced with dry-vault toilets. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A planned $208,000 revamp of the public toilet block at Canterbury's Lake Heron will see the three flush loos and urinal upgraded to two unisex dry vault toilets.

But two long-time users of the area, Brenda and Murray Beach, said the Ashburton District Council's planned replacements were not enough for the popular site.

Brenda said over the summer holidays at least 31 caravans were on site, plus a steady stream of casual campers, tourist day trippers, the occasional minivan and bus.

"The facilities are overworked during the summer, and to us it seems ridiculous to take that away and supply only two toilets," she said.

The Ashburton couple would like to see the toilets "upgraded to more and better facilities".

District council group manager community and open spaces Toni Durham said the current septic tank system and long drop were causing problems for the surrounding waterways and Lake Heron.

"Dry vault toilets avoid these issues because they don’t produce wastewater," she said.

"They’re a more environmentally friendly option, and we’ve seen them work well in other high-country and foothill locations like Bowyers Stream, Taylors Stream, Awa Awa Rata Reserve, and Lake Camp."

The plan includes the removal of the old toilet block, which had separate men’s and women’s toilets and a long drop.

"These will be replaced with a brand-new block that has two unisex toilets," Durham said.

"They’ll be open all year round. The new toilets are dry vault systems, which don’t need a sewer connection and are much lower maintenance."

She said the council agreed to fund the project in the 2024-34 Long Term Plan.

"The cost is $208,000, which covers removing the old toilets and three septic tanks as well as installing the new facilities."

Durham said although there were fewer actual toilet units on this site, the overall toilet capacity for the Lake Heron area was increasing. The new toilets would be open all year round, not just seasonally, and unisex toilets allow more flexibility and efficiency compared with gendered ones.

"The Department of Conservation has also added new toilets at the southern end of the lake since council last built facilities there."

Durham said the new toilet block had already been built off-site and is just waiting to be delivered.

Work on the installation was expected to be completed by the end of May.