Phillips break-in may show support is waning: police

By Melanie Earley of RNZ

Fears remain for the welfare of fugitive Marokopa father Tom Phillips' children, police say, after a new sighting showing a man and a child breaking into a Piopio store.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andy Saunders spoke to media in Hamilton on Friday morning, after police released CCTV showing an alleged burglary on Wednesday.

In the video, two people, one appearing to be a child, with their faces covered can be seen, along with sparks from the building as they try to break in.

A still image from the CCTV believed to show Tom Phillips and a child. Photo: NZ Police

Phillips and his children Jayda, Maverick, and Ember, have been missing since their father took them from Marokopa to an unknown location in December 2021.

Phillips was facing a raft of charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andy Saunders sepaking to media on Friday. Photo: NZ police / screenshot

Saunders said it was possible the break-in for groceries could be a sign Phillips was no longer getting the help he had been.

"Does it mean he's potentially had a falling out with who's helping him? Or is he just that brazen and confident that he's quite happy to come out at night and commit a burglary?"

Saunders asked anyone who had been travelling in the area between Piopio and Marokopa on Wednesday to report sightings of a quad bike on the road.

Clockwise from top left: Tom Phillips, Jayda Phillips, Ember Phillips and Maverick Callam-Phillips Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

He said the main focus remained on the children and police did have concerns about the risk Phillips could pose when approached and would not bring in the SAS at this stage as a result.

"We're not going to get into a confrontation situation," he said.

"Our concern is that Tom will pose a risk to anyone that tries to stop the way he's living his lifestyle with his children.

Saunders could not say which of the three children was seen in the footage or what items were taken from the store apart from them being "grocery items".

"We've got to see what it means that he's come all the way out to Piopio to get grocery items.

"Those people that are helping him will know where he is and we want them to sit down with us and help get those children out safely."

It looked as though some sort of grinder had been used to get into the shop, Saunders said, and it was possible it had been stolen.

"He certainly appears very comfortable to just come all the way to Piopio to commit a burglary. We've always considered Tom is committing offences to help support his lifestyle.

"We're getting a lot of reported burglaries that may or may not be him, but it's likely he's stolen the item [grinder]."

Marokopa remained an area of interest, he said, and police believed there could be multiple areas where he and the children were staying.

"My message to Tom and those people helping them - let's get those children out safely.

"Everyone would like this to be over [Thursday], but the focus is getting the children out safely and we're not going to put anyone in harm's way to do that."