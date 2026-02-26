Call to stop 'derogatory' comments about councils

Pita Tipene said he wouldn't quote the 'derogatory comments' made by Cabinet Ministers. Photo: RNZ

Northland Regional Council chairperson Pita Tipene has called on Cabinet Ministers to stop making "derogatory" comments about councils.

Representatives from local and regional councils were gathered in the Beehive's banquet hall for the All of Local Government conference in Wellington today.

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour had just delivered a speech about his Regulatory Standards Act and how it would impact councils once it takes effect as law.

Tipene got to his feet at the end of the question and answer session afterwards.

"Too often I hear politicians who sit around the Cabinet table, and you are the highest ranking politician who will address this forum, making very derogatory comments, particularly about regional councils but councils in general," he said.

"I can quote them but I won't. I'm really trying to get the message across that we are in this together and those sorts of comments, while we embrace change, must stop."

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour. Photo: RNZ

Councillors broke into applause when Tipene stopped speaking.

Seymour responded by saying he was "a lover, not a fighter".

"You guys can probably judge from the presentation today, I'm not bagging anyone. We do need to work together, we do to be more constructive and having a focus around a better conception of what good regulation looks like is a good way to unite us.

"We are all together as one, brother."

Speaking to RNZ afterwards, Tipene said he was sick of central government bagging on local government.

"There are comments that come from Cabinet ministers, in fact from the prime minister himself, who say things like councils have got no social licence.

"When the first media statement came out from minister Simon Watts, he said, not exactly but close to these words, nobody knows who their regional council chairs are, everyone knows who their mayors are, they're getting on with the fluffy stuff.

"It's really playing councils off against each other because the focus is squarely on regional councils. So my point was, we, central government and local government, are in this together.

"We need to be proactive, positive and working together, not being disparaging towards local government."