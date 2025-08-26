Vehicles targeted in Gore

Photo: Getty Images (file)

Police are appealing to the public for help after vehicles were targeted at the weekend.

Constable Georgia Rhind said police received at least five reports of vehicles allegedly been broken into and items stolen.

They were parked in Broughton St overnight between Friday and Saturday.

"Police are appealing for anyone on, or in the proximity of, Broughton St who may have witnessed any suspicious activity to please get in touch."

They also want residents with CCTV to come forward so police could review footage from overnight, she said.

People can contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report" or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250823/7690.

- Allied Media