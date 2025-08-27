Driver seriously injured as oil tanker leaves road near Waikouaiti

Photo: Getty Images

A man is in a serious condition after the oil tanker he was driving, ran off the road near Waikouaiti this evening.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the driver had to be extricated from the cab of the truck after it left State Highway 1, south of the township between Coast Rd and Ramrock Rd, about 7.10pm.

Fortunately, the vehicle was still upright and there was no danger of the contents of the tanker leaking or catching fire, she said.

‘‘It doesn't look life threatening, by all accounts.

‘‘The truck is not on fire.’’

However, a Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokesman said the driver was seriously injured in the crash, and was being transported to Dunedin Hospital via ambulance.

A police spokeswoman said no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

While SH1 was clear, she said a large number of emergency services vehicles were on scene, and police were providing traffic management.

The road was temporarily closed. Drivers may experience delays and were urged to avoid the area.

Fire appliances from Waikouaiti and Palmerston attended, along with two Hato Hone St John first response vehicles, an operations manager and a rapid response vehicle.

