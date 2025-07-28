Dunedin driver clocked at 142kmh in bid to beat supermarket closing time

File photo

A Dunedin man racing to the supermarket before it closed was clocked by police going 142kmh in an inner-city street.

The 30-year-old man was driving in front of a police unit on patrol in Cumberland St at 9pm on Saturday when he suddenly accelerated heavily once at the Jetty St overbridge, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The man was checked by officers going 142kmh in the 60kmh zone.

Police signalled the man to stop, and when they spoke to him, he claimed he was ‘‘trying to get to the supermarket before it closed,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

It was unclear what he needed to get from the supermarket in such a hurry.

His licence was suspended for 28 days, and he would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date charged with driving at a dangerous speed.

Earlier at 6pm, police were called to the Kensington Oval after a 30-year-old man was spotted driving all over the grass field.

Police located the man and he was found to be drinking.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 741mcg — the legal limit is 250mcg.

The man received summons to appear in Dunedin District Court for driving under the influence of alcohol.

On Friday at 8.20pm, police watched a vehicle turn out of a liquor store and in to Great King St.

As the 18-year-old turned, he accelerated hard and fast, causing his tyres to spin.

He then slowed right down to 40kmh before driving right through a stop sign without stopping.

Police stopped the vehicle and had the man undergo breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 582mcg — the legal limit for those under 20 is 0mcg.

The teenager was summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date charged with sustained loss of traction and driving under the influence of alcohol.

