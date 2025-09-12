You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police say they hold grave concerns for missing woman Te Anihana Pomana after no confirmed sightings of her for three weeks.
Pomana was last seen leaving Sky City Hotel in Auckland central at 5.06am on 21 August.
The search for the 25-year-old continues this week.
Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said police do not believe Pomana is a victim of foul play and continue to follow up reports she may have travelled to Northland or the South Island.
Last week police and Pomana's whānau renewed calls for information about her whereabouts.
"We're grateful to those who have contacted us so far.
"No piece of information is too small and could help us find Te Anihana," Friend said in an update on Thursday.
"She was wearing a long-sleeved white top, white trousers and sneakers," Friend said.
"Many of her belongings were left behind and extensive CCTV enquiries have failed to confirm any other sightings of her in central Auckland."
On Friday, her mother Catherine Anderson made a public plea for her daughter to come home.
"Te Anihana is a much-loved daughter, auntie, sister, friend and mokopuna," she said.
"As a mother, I'm appealling to anyone who has seen her to come forward.
"Te Anihana, if you see this, we all love you and miss you, and want to know you're okay."
Pomana's last known movements
- Early August - Pomana travelled from Dunedin to Christchurch with her father.
- 2 August - She arrived in Auckland, was treated at Middlemore Hospital for existing injuries and later discharged.
- It's believed she moved between hostels, hotels and bedsits in early August.
- 18 August - Pomana checked into SkyCity Hotel in Central Auckland at 11.11pm.
- 20 August - She was seen on CCTV, boarding WX1 bus from Hobson St at 6.37pm. Police believed she travelled to Lincoln Rd in Henderson, then returned to city.
- 21 August - There was a confirmed sighting on CCTV of Pomana leaving Sky City at 5.06am, when she left all her belongings behind.
- The last confirmed sighting was on Victoria St West that day at 5.16am.
- 29 August - Police released CCTV of her last known movements.
- 5 September - Pomana's mother and police issue an appeal for information about her location.