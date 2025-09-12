Police say they hold grave concerns for missing woman Te Anihana Pomana after no confirmed sightings of her for three weeks.

Pomana was last seen leaving Sky City Hotel in Auckland central at 5.06am on 21 August.

The search for the 25-year-old continues this week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said police do not believe Pomana is a victim of foul play and continue to follow up reports she may have travelled to Northland or the South Island.

Last week police and Pomana's whānau renewed calls for information about her whereabouts.

"We're grateful to those who have contacted us so far.

"No piece of information is too small and could help us find Te Anihana," Friend said in an update on Thursday.

Te Anihana Pomana. Photo: Supplied / Police

In the last confirmed sighting of Pomana was seen heading down Victoria St in Auckland.

"She was wearing a long-sleeved white top, white trousers and sneakers," Friend said.

"Many of her belongings were left behind and extensive CCTV enquiries have failed to confirm any other sightings of her in central Auckland."

On Friday, her mother Catherine Anderson made a public plea for her daughter to come home.

"Te Anihana is a much-loved daughter, auntie, sister, friend and mokopuna," she said.

"As a mother, I'm appealling to anyone who has seen her to come forward.

"Te Anihana, if you see this, we all love you and miss you, and want to know you're okay."

Te Anihana Beau Pomana, 25, was last seen leaving Sky City on 21 August. Photo: NZ Police