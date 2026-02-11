One treated for burns after Dundas St flat fire

Police, FENZ and St Johns attended a fire in the bedroom of a flat in Dundas St where one patient was treated for minor burns. Photo: Gregor Richardson

One person was treated for minor burns after a fire in a Dundas St flat this evening.

The fire started in a bedroom in the flat, and was contained to that room, a Fire and Emergency (Fenz) spokesperson at the scene said.

The people inside were able to get out, one being treated for minor burns by Hato Hone St John.

The Fenz spokesperson was unable to confirm the cause of the fire.

- Allied Media