Gale force winds and thunderstorms on way

Coastal parts of Otago and Southland are being urged to batten down the hatches as gale force winds, and possibly tornadoes, are expected to hit the southern regions tomorrow.

A MetService spokesman said a ‘‘very strong west-to-southwest flow’’ would develop over New Zealand in the morning, and may approach severe gale in exposed places around Dunedin, Clutha, Southland (south of Gore), and Stewart Island.

The winds were expected to be at their strongest from 8am until 5pm, and there was a good chance the strong wind watch would be upgraded to a warning, he said.

A trough may also bring thunderstorms to parts of the south during the afternoon and evening — particularly in parts of coastal Southland and Clutha during the afternoon.

‘‘These thunderstorms will generate localised heavy rain, strong wind gusts of 90kmh-110kmh, small hail and possibly one or two small tornadoes.’’

He said it was possible the thunderstorms could become severe, generating damaging wind gusts of more than 110kmh.

‘‘People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts as Strong Wind Watches may be upgraded to Orange Warnings, or new areas may be added.’’

The winds were expected to ease on Sunday, he said.

