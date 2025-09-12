Gale force winds, snow on the way for South

Image: MetService

A cold and windy weekend could be on the way for parts of the South, as snow, gale force winds and possibly tornadoes are forecast to hit tomorrow.

A MetService spokesman said a ‘‘very strong west-to-southwest flow’’ would develop over New Zealand in the morning, and may approach severe gale in exposed places around Dunedin, Clutha, Southland (south of Gore), and Stewart Island.

The winds were expected to be at their strongest from 8am until 5pm, and there was a good chance the strong wind watch would be upgraded to a warning, he said.

A trough may also bring thunderstorms to parts of the south during the afternoon and evening — particularly in parts of coastal Southland and Clutha during the afternoon.

‘‘These thunderstorms will generate localised heavy rain, strong wind gusts of 90kmh-110kmh, small hail and possibly one or two small tornadoes.’’

He said it was possible the thunderstorms could become severe, generating damaging wind gusts of more than 110kmh.

‘‘People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts as Strong Wind Watches may be upgraded to Orange Warnings, or new areas may be added.’’

The winds were expected to ease on Sunday, he said.

Meanwhile NZTA has warned of snow bringing disruption to southern highways.

The Milford Rd (State Highway 84) is set to close between Hollyford Rd Junction and the Donne River Bridge at 5pm today, in anticipation of between 10 and 15cm of snow expected to fall near the Homer Tunnel tomorrow.

It is expected to re-open about noon tomorrow once the snow has cleared.

The area around Milford Road (such as below) is expected to get a further snow dump tomorrow. Photo: NZTA

The Crown Range Rd may get 3 to 6cm of snow at its summit tomorrow, while 2 to 4cm is forecast for the Lindis Pass.

It follows closures of both Lewis Pass and Arthur’s Pass earlier in the week due to snow.

MetService said about 5 to 8cm of snow may accumulate about the summit on SH7 tomorrow, and about 3 to 5cm about the summit on SH73. Snow is also likely on State Highway 80 near Aoraki-Mount Cook.

- Additional reporting Allied Media