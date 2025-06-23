Speeding teens not wearing seatbelts

Photo: Getty Images

Four teenagers were discovered not wearing any seatbelts after being stopped for speeding by police in Dunedin.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police clocked the vehicle travelling at 113kmh on the 80kmh Caversham bypass, at 12.31pm on Saturday.

Officers found a 19-year-old man behind the wheel.

A total of four teenagers were inside the vehicle, Sgt Lee alleged.

‘‘No one was wearing their seatbelts.’’

The driver and the passengers were all issued infringement notices, he said.

On Friday, at 2.30pm, police stopped another vehicle driven by a teenager travelling at excess speed.

An 18-year-old was clocked driving at 141kmh in an 100kmh zone in Centre Rd, Sgt Lee alleged.

The teen’s licence was suspended and he was issued an infringement notice.

Meanwhile, police responded to a crash in Stevenson Rd, Concord, at 10am yesterday.

A vehicle had crashed into a fence and driven off from the area, Sgt Lee said.

Officers later located the vehicle abandoned in nearby Mulford St.

It had been reported as stolen from outside a Hillside Rd address the previous evening.

The vehicle was towed so it could be forensically examined by police, Sgt Lee said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz