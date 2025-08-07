Heavy rain, snow for parts of South

Heavy rain and snow are on the way for parts of the South.

A front will move northwards over the South Island during today and early tomorrow, bringing a period of rain with heavy falls to the west of South Island, MetService said.

It has issued heavy rain watches for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers from 11am until 8pm today, and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, about and south of Arthur's Pass, from 3pm today until 4am tomorrow.

Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 15km east of the main divide and freezing level is about 2000 metres in heavy rain.

More rain is also expected for the flood-hit Tasman district at the top of the South Island from 11pm today until 5am tomorrow.

"A period of heavy northerly rain, and amounts may approach short duration warning criteria."

Meanwhile, snow warnings have been issued for the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8), the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka , and Southland's Milford Road (SH94) from early on Friday morning.

Milford Road Alliance said plough trucks would be operating when necessary and to please drive with care.

Alpine road warnings

Lindis Pass (SH8)

From 8am until 12pm on Friday

Snow showers expected to affect higher parts of the road in the morning. 1cm to 2cm may accumulate above 800 metres.

Crown Range Road

From 7am until 11am on Friday

A period of snow expected about higher parts of the road in the morning when 1cm to 2cm may accumulate above 800 metres. Snow showers may continue for the remainder the day but accumulations on the road not expected.



Milford Road (SH94)

From 6am until 10am on Friday

A period of snow expected about higher parts of the road in the morning. 1cm to 2cm may accumulate above 800 metres.

- Allied Media