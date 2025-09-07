Father's Day armed robbery leaves restaurant staff in tears

Hamilton's Smith and McKenzie steakhouse was hit by armed robbers. Photo: Facebook

Armed robbers have left a restaurant crew shaken and tearful, as they geared up for a busy Father's Day.

Hamilton's Smith and McKenzie steakhouse had re-opened Sunday evening, after the morning robbery and subsequent police investigation.

Two people - one holding a firearm - entered the restaurant in Lynden Court, Chartwell, shortly before 11.30am, police said.

Duty manager Dana Morrison said the two men entered through the back door shortly before the restaurant was due to open for lunch. About a dozen staff were working at the time.

One of the intruders had a gun and threatened staff with it, before trashing the restaurant and fleeing with the till.

The offenders, who looked like they were in their late 20s or early 30s, were in the restaurant for about 15-20 minutes, she said.

Armed police responded to the call for help.

The robbers fled in a vehicle and, while a vehicle thought to be connected to the robbery was then found nearby in the Chartwell area, the suspects remained at large on Sunday afternoon.

Cordons were set up in the area and officers made enquiries.

In a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, management from the restaurant said their business had been the target of the robbery.

"Today our team experienced a traumatic event with an armed robbery," they said. "Our staff are understandably shaken and upset, but we are so proud of their incredible strength and composure in such a frightening situation.

"We truly couldn't ask for a better team."

The post thanked police and said Father's Day would normally be a busy day for the business.

"There have been a lot of tears, as we are absolutely gutted to have disrupted Father's Day plans - a day we had poured so much time and effort into, hoping to spoil all the amazing dads out there. From the bottom of our hearts, we are so sorry."

However, they still planned to open for dinner on Sunday.

The restaurant previously had an ATM robbed in a separate incident, Morrison said.