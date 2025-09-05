Shell requires further work to fix cracks

The shell stands more than 4m tall at Kohikohi Park in Riverton/Aparima, about 40 minutes from Invercargill. PHOTO: MATTHEW ROSENBERG/LDR

A Southland town icon which underwent major refurbishment requires further repairs for small cracks and peeling, just one year on.

The giant pāua shell at Riverton/Aparima has been a feature of the town since its creation by Fiordland Souvenirs in the 1990s, but now faces an unexpected $15,000 bill.

In 2024, the shell was moved to Kohikohi Park following purchase by the Ōraka Aparima Community Board which oversaw major repairs.

The change did not bode well, with a recent report saying water found its way behind the paint layers to create bubbles and peeling.

It was believed the problem likely arose due to "micro cracking" as a result of the structure’s age and movement to its new home.

Automotive paint which replaced the real pāua lining during refurbishment had now been removed, with a black sealer coat added for protection.

Community board chair Michael Weusten said the cost for further repairs was unexpected given the project was seemingly finished.

"It's just a fragile structure, and it’s an old structure, and we got caught you know, really.

"There’s no blame attributable, it’s just the nature of the beast."

The report showed the final cost to relocate and refurbish the shell came to almost $69,000, with more than $5000 also spent on further work.

It was now recommended the board approve an extra $15,000 plus GST for additional repairs, while enlisting the help of a local artist who would paint it in a mural-like style.

Getting the shell to its new home has already proven a lengthy exercise — it was only moved there last year despite the project being approved in 2022.

A decision on the extra repairs will be made at a community board meeting on September 9.

The shell is not the only Southland town icon in need of attention.

Over the hill at Colac Bay/Ōraka, the township’s surfer statue is staring down the barrel of a $140,000 replacement bill.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.