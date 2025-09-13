Southland highway closed after power lines downed

A traffic incident involving power lines has caused the closure of State Highway 99 near Te Waewae in Southland.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advised of the incident about 12.25pm.

A police spokesperson said appeared some power lines had come down, obstructing the road. They did not provide any details on the cause.

"There have been no injuries. Traffic management is in place."

NZTA said crews were stopping traffic in both directions, from McInerney Rd to Fishing Camp Rd.

"No detour is available and people are asked to avoid the area or delay their journeys if possible."