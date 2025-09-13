Milford Rd closed overnight due to snow

The plant room of the Homer Tunnel at about 4.45pm on Saturday. Photo: NZTA

A section of Milford Rd has been closed overnight due to snow showers.

The road between East Gate (Hollyford) and Donne River (Westgate) is likely to reopen at about 10am tomorrow (Sunday), NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said in a statement.

The forecast indicates that once the road reopens tomorrow it will likely remain open until Monday.

However, the next weather system is expected from Monday night through to Wednesday, and some further disruption is likely.

The forecast for the Homer Tunnel area over the weekend is for snow showers continuing today above 600m, with fine spells and evening showers expected tomorrow.

Next week, rain is expected from Monday evening, with heavy falls on Wednesday and further snow showers forecast on Thursday.