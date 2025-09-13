Close win firms up Otago's claim on home playoff spot

Christian Lio-Willie of Otago evades a tackle in the NPC match against Taranaki at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon. Photos: Peter McIntosh

Otago consolidated their spot in second place with a tense 28-26 win against Taranaki at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon.

A crowd of 2178 fell a little silent when the home side conceded two quick tries and trailed 26-14 midway through the second half.

But men in blue hustled.

There is no other way to describe it.

Wiry first five Cameron Millar got the ball down when he had absolutely no right.

That closed the gap, and Otago charged the ball down twice as they turned the blowtorch on the visitors.

Liam Coltman got over from a lineout drive, and from there they were able to win the clock down.

They needed some luck, though. Taranaki first five Josh Jacomb missed a handy penalty which would have put his side in front with five minutes remaining.

The win has firmed up Otago’s claim on a home playoff spot.

Earlier, fullback Sam Nemec-Vial made a mixed start. He ran the ball back out of his 22 nicely, but moments later failed to collect an attacking kick.

Otago scrambled out of trouble, but it was a hairy moment close to the line.

Josh Timu of Otago heads for the try line.

Livewire halfback Dylan Pledger created the first try. He went for a dart down a narrow blindside and linked up with Jae Broomfield.

The winger was away had it not been for an ankle tap. But Otago recycled quickly and midfielder Josh Timu crashed over in the tackle several phases later.

Taranaki responded quickly. They launched a lineout drive from 10m out.

Otago repelled the drive, but halfback Logan Crowley nipped through a gap and hooker Bradley Slater barged over.

The home set up camp down the other end for a long stretch but could not find a crack in the defence.

When Taranaki got an opportunity, they went all-in on a rolling maul. There was barely anyone left in the back line when the ball eventually emerged.

Otago wriggled off the hook, but Taranaki remained on the offensive and eventually worked the ball out to the right flank.

Replacement back Obey Samate collected a slick offload from Adam Lennox and finished off in the corner.

Otago recaptured the lead just before the break. Nemec-Vial speared a nice pass to talisman winger Jona Nareki, who went in untouched and ran around closer to the posts to help out Millar with the conversion.

Both sides threatened from broken play in the early exchanges in the second half.

But Taranaki pounced on a rare error from Christian Lio-Willie.

Will Tucker of Otago prepares to be tackled.

He fumbled a goal-line drop out and Taranaki got attacking ball in the middle of the field.

The Bulls launched down the right wing. Otago looked to have won the ball back but Taranaki blew over the ruck and Kaylum Boshier sold a dummy and strolled in to score.

Otago were back huddled together in the in-goal area minutes later.

Replacement forward Arese Poliko barged over from close range.

Midway through the half, they found themselves trailing by 12 and needed to respond.

Will Stodart had a dip at the line and got close, but Millar got there from the next phase.

He got stopped. But a couple of his teammates drove him over and he got it down somehow.

The match was back in the balance.

Otago charged down two clearance kicks in a row and looked to be heading for a try until Michael Loft got in the way of the pass from an offside position and got a trip to the bin.

Otago set up a lineout drive and Coltman scored to give a slim lead.

They fumbled the restart, though, and Taranaki won a scrum penalty.

But Jacomb hooked it to the left of the upright and Otago escaped with the win.