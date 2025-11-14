Bunting resigns after Women's World Cup result

Head coach Allan Bunting during the warm-up before the bronze final match between New Zealand and France in September. Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

New Zealand head coach Allan Bunting has stepped down following the nation's failed title defence at this year's Women's Rugby World Cup.

The six-times world champions were knocked out of the semi-finals by Canada in a major shock in England, their earliest exit since the 2014 tournament in France.

The Kiwis went on to beat France 42-26 in the bronze medal match in September.

New Zealand Rugby said Bunting had declined to reapply for the position and would now seek a replacement.

Bunting said he looked forward to new opportunities in high performance sport.

"It’s been an absolute honour to lead the Black Ferns in this position," Bunting said in a New Zealand Rugby statement.

"To have played a role in the growth of the women's game during this time has been a privilege."