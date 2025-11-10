Heartland side end tour with win

Photo: ODT files

The New Zealand Heartland XV have wrapped up their tour of Samoa with another sound victory.

The Heartland XV beat Samoa XV 34-14 — an identical score to their opening game against the Samoa President’s XV on Tuesday — in humid conditions in Apia on Saturday.

North Otago bookend Kelepi Funaki got his first start in the black jersey after a strong performance off the bench in the opening game.

Old Golds second five Tini Feke retained the No 12 jersey, and block-busting back rower Junior Fakatoufifita injected plenty off the bench.

The Heartland XV got on the board in the opening four minutes when they set the platform through a rolling maul.

That was well defended by Samoa, but Wairarapa-Bush halfback Sam Walton-Sexton spotted space down the blindside to score.

They soon scored from their set piece, too. King Country hooker Liam Rowlands tucked himself at the back of a rolling maul 5m out and crashed over.

That gave the visitors an early 12-0 lead.

Thames Valley winger Sione Etoni extended the Heartland side’s lead from some great heads up play.

Samoa coughed up the ball at halfway and fullback Quinn Collard drilled a long punt down the field that Etoni chased after.

Samoa’s scrambling defence yet again coughed it up, allowing Etoni to bank points.

The home side scored before halftime to trail 19-7 at the break.

Whanganui winger Alekesio Vakarorogo scored back-to-back tries in the space of six minutes to put the game out of reach.

Samoa scored a late try but the visitors had already set the platform for another strong win.

Heartland XV v Samoa XV

The scores

Heartland XV 34

Alekesio Vakarorogo 2, Sione Etoni, Sam Walton-Sexton, Liam Rowlands tries; Quinn Collard 3 con

Samoa XV 14

Elia Tuumatavai, Patrick Fa’apale tries; Wally Tau-Vesi 2 con

Halftime: Heartland XV 19-7