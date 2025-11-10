Clarke to miss England test

Caleb Clarke carries the ball for the All Blacks into the tackle of Scotland flanker Gary Brown during their game yesterday at Murrayfield in Edinburgh. Photo: Getty Images

Caleb Clarke's frustrating run of injuries has continued as the All Blacks' winger has been ruled out of this weekend's test against England at Twickenham.

The Blues star suffered a head knock in Sunday's win over Scotland at Murrayfield and assistant coach Jason Holland confirmed on Monday he would miss next Sunday morning's test in London.

"He's got the 12-day stand down, unfortunately," Ryan said.

"Unlucky for him, but yeah, he's out for 12 days."

It's a shame for Clarke who has looked good in his limited opportunities in a season hampered by injury, including against Scotland. Clarke missed two of the three July series tests against France with an ankle injury which resurfaced during the Rugby Championship ruling him out of more games.

"He's come back in the second half of this year really fit and strong and enjoying his footy. He's playing, he's having a crack, he's offloading, he's loving the contests in the air," Holland said.

"It's [the concussion] just one of those footy things. It's unfortunate, he's been building really nicely."

Sevu Reece will rejoin the All Blacks squad from the All Blacks VX and is an option to replace Clarke.

There are no other injury concerns for New Zealand from the Scotland match, though captain Scott Barrett remains in doubt after suffering a laceration to his leg in the win over Ireland earlier this month.

It had been hoped he would be ready for the England test and Holland said they'll make a call soon.

"He's tracking reasonably well. I just came out of a lineout meeting with him, actually, so he's all go. We'll just see what happens with that. But he's tracking nicely, so a decision will be made on that in the middle part of the week."

The England test shapes as possibly the most difficult assignment on the All Blacks end of year tour, in which they're hoping to achieve a Grand Slam by beating all four home nations.

The All Blacks' discipline against Scotland left a lot to be desired with the visitors copping three yellow cards. Holland said they can't afford to do the same against England.

"Yeah, obviously it is frustrating. It puts you under pressure, there's no doubt about it. So there's a personal responsibility around that," Holland said.

"The guys are trying really hard but they've just got to be smart in those moments when you're fatigued and you're under pressure. If we can put those pressure moments away as much as possible with our rugby and our skills and our game management it will put us under less pressure there. We can't have three yellow cards in a game."

The All Blacks' first half at Murrayfield was superb as they raced out to a 17-0 lead, but they stumbled in the second half again as Scotland stormed back to level the score, before Damian McKenzie's brilliance nailed the win.

A poor second half has been a bit of a hallmark of the All Blacks this year and Holland knows they'll need to change that pattern against England.

"I personally saw a lot of good stuff in that first half. We've been really looking to use the ball and hold on to the ball and put teams under pressure. And I think we did that really well in the first half and with some good discipline around it and the boys got to play a bit of footy.

"Second half, obviously, we're under a bit of pressure. A couple of little mistakes, a couple of individual errors. Firstly, we didn't catch the first kickoff after halftime, gave the ball straight to Scotland and they were ready to have a good crack at us from there and we found it hard to turn it around. The little skill set errors give Scotland the ball and then a couple of little individual errors from trying too hard got us the yellow cards and it sort of was a rolling effect.

"So a couple of things about skill errors first, really. Simple things, you know, a kick-off, a catch pass on an edge, a forward pass, just little things where we took the foot off the throat and Scotland were, you know, they were a good side and they were able to punish us."

England have won their last nine games in a row and are ranked higher than Scotland.

Holland said the All Blacks will have to be better if they want to beat England at Twickenham, but he's confident they can address any issues that stemmed from the Scotland match.

"We've just got to do what we did for long periods for a bit longer. We don't want any freebies for England because we know they'll hurt us. We know what sort of game they'll play. We know the areas. It'll be no secret they'll go after us in the air. They've done that against most opposition and it'll be a great challenge for us around where they go there."