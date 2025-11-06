Highlanders welcome exciting 'newbies' to squad

Andrew Knewstubb playing for NPC winners Canterbury against Otago last month. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders have announced a 38-man squad which contains seven newbies.

Former All Black front rower Angus Ta’avao, experienced Argentinian international Tomas Lavanini and exciting Wellington outside back Stanley Solomon inked deals earlier in the year.

But also among those who will pull on the Highlanders jersey for the first time next season former Brumbies and Force utility back Reesjan Pasitoa, New Zealand All Black Sevens and Olympic medallist Andrew Knewstubb and Auckland winger Xavier Tito-Harris.

And dynamic Otago and New Zealand under-20 halfback Dylan Pledger is yet to suit up for the Highlanders but will surely get plenty of opportunities in the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The new cohort will join forces with some experienced names.

Reesjan Pasitoa (centre) in action for the Western Force in March. Photo: Getty Images

Loosehead prop Ethan de Groot will lead the charge in the front row alongside the likes of Saula Ma’u and Daniel Lienert-Brown.

There will be disappointment for Otago prop Rohan Wingham, whose name is absent from the squad.

Hookers Henry Bell, Jack Taylor and Soane Vikena will jostle for a starting spot. It is an area where the Highlanders will be looking for a bit more impact.

Locks Fabian Holland and Mitch Dunshea return, while the loose forward cupboard is overflowing.

Hugh Renton, who has not played since April, has retained his place alongside Sean Withy and Te Kamaka Howden, who are currently touring with the All Blacks XV.

Will Stodart had a breakthrough season for Otago and will be pushing hard for regular game time.

First five Cameron Millar had a strong NPC campaign and will take some confidence into the Super Rugby season.

Halfback Folau Fakatava, alongside Pledger, was the form halfback in the NPC and he is an experienced campaigner with first dibs on the No 9 jersey.

Taranaki and Chiefs first five Josh Jacomb will join the Highlanders next season and add depth at that position.

Timoci Tavatavanawai and Tanielu Tele’a form a formidable midfield combination. Tavatavanawai forced his way into the All Blacks this season on the back of an impressive campaign for the Highlanders.

Jona Nareki, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Caleb Tangitau will make a threatening back three.

Coach Jamie Joseph has focused on building depth and feels the squad is more balanced this year.

“We learned some hard lessons last year after losing several close games, but we had a relatively young team who would have learned and grown from their experiences,’’ he said in a statement today.

‘‘We knew we had to build depth across the board to enable us to better utilise our squad across the whole season, we have recruited in the off season to do just that and believe we have a better-balanced squad heading into 2026”.

Highlanders 2026 squad

FORWARDS

Props: Josh Bartlett, Ethan de Groot, Sosefo Kautai, Daniel Lienert-Brown , Saula Ma'u, Angus Ta’avao

Hookers: Henry Bell, Jack Taylor, Soane Vikena

Locks: Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Tomas Lavanini

Loose forwards: Nikora Broughton, Tai Cribb, Oliver Haig, Te Kamaka Howden, Veveni Lasaqa, Hugh Renton, Will Stodart, Sean Withy

BACKS

Halfbacks: Folau Fakatava, Adam Lennox, Dylan Pledger

First fives: Andrew Knewstubb, Cameron Millar, Taine Robinson

Midfielders: Reesjan Pasitoa, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tanielu Tele’a, Jake Te Hiwi, Josh Whaanga

Outside backs: Finn Hurley, Jonah Lowe, Jona Nareki, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Stanley Solomon, Caleb Tangitau, Xavier Tito-Harris