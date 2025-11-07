ABs to wear white for Scots clash, coach bags the pipes

By Jamie Wall of RNZ

The All Blacks will wear their white change jerseys for just the second time at Murrayfield, the home of Scottish rugby, at the weekend.



The match marks 100 years of the Edinburgh ground as the Scots look for their first-ever win over the All Blacks in 120 years of trying.

The All Blacks are hunting a perfect record on their northern end-of-year tour, with it dubbed a 'Grand Slam' attempt despite the first match played on neutral territory in the US city of Chicago against Ireland last weekend. The Kiwis won 26-13.

"We know two teams will be up for it, there's two really clear and inspiring reasons for for getting the result for both teams," All Black head coach Scott Robertson says.

"The white jersey and the poppy, representing the people who have served us before. We've reflected on that, we thought it was a great chance during the week to remember them."

The All Blacks have traditionally worn a jersey emblazoned with a poppy on the weekend that falls closest to Remembrance Day (November 11).

However, this year there is a more direct historical wartime connection.

While Scotland have never beaten the All Blacks in a test match, their national side did beat the famous 'Kiwis' side made up of 2nd New Zealand Expeditionary Force members in January 1946.

The 11-6 result was one of only two defeats on the Kiwis' famous post war tour out of 33 matches. Sixteen of the team of 29 later played for the All Blacks.

Home teams traditionally wore change jerseys for most of test rugby history, so that touring teams wouldn't have to bring an extra set with them.

The convention has been blurred in the last couple of decades though, most notably by the All Blacks wearing their change jerseys for tests in France.

Meanwhile, Robertson explained the most intriguing selection call in his team naming - launching the dual threat of Peter Lakai and Wallace Sititi in the loose forwards. Du'Plessis Kirifi comes onto the bench, with Simon Parker dropping out of the squad.

"We believe that the combination of those three loose forwards [alongside Ardie Savea] is great. They can all play all positions, probably Wally not quite seven, but he can play six and eight.

"Simon's had a lot of footy. We've got a combination that will start and finish the match well… you don't get too far ahead in the test arena, you look at options and we believed it was a good opportunity to build a combo."

Sam Darry comes back into the squad after captain Scott Barrett's injury, marking a successful return from injuries that ruled him out of most of Super Rugby Pacific.

"It's a great sign of resilience. [He's had] a tough run, back-to-back ones with the knee then a shoulder. And then he played really well for the Blues and then for Canterbury, so he's been great. He slotted straight back in and it really helped that he was on tour with us last year."

Robertson said that the team had been enjoying their time in Edinburgh, however they were finding Scotland's national musical instrument somewhat repetitive.

"There's a guy with bagpipes down on the corner (near the team hotel) for the last three days. I'm not sure if he's supposed to be there or not but I'll tell you what, it sounds like the same song… after a while they blur together."

Despite that, the All Blacks had otherwise been warmly welcomed in the city on what is shaping up to be a massive weekend for Scottish rugby.

"You just feel it. There's people around, you get pulled over, 'Can I have a photo?', and there's a lot of people coming in for this game, so there's a real sense of the occasion."

All Blacks v Scotland

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kickoff: Sunday 4.10am (NZ time)

All Blacks: 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Josh Lord, 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Wallace Sititi, 7. Ardie Savea (c), 8. Peter Lakai, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 13. Leicester Fainga'anuku, 14. Leroy Carter, 15. Will Jordan

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Sam Darry, 20. Du'Plessis Kirifi, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Billy Proctor, 23. Damian McKenzie

Scotland: 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. D'Arcy Rae, 4. Scott Cummings, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Gregor Brown, 7. Matt Fagerson, 8. Jack Dempsey, 9. Ben White, 10. Finn Russell, 11. Kyle Steyn, 12. Sione Tuipulotu (c), 13. Rory Hutchinson, 14. Darcy Graham, 15. Blair Kinghorn

Bench: 16. George Turner, 17. Rory Sutherland, 18. Elliot Millar Mills, 19. Marshall Sykes, 20. Rory Darge, 21. Josh Bayliss, 22. Jamie Dobie, 23. Tom Jordan