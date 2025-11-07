Barrett to take non-playing sabbatical

The loss of Scott Barrett's experience and leadership will be a blow for the Crusaders as they look to defend their title next year. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks captain and Crusaders star Scott Barrett will sit out most of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season after exercising a clause in his contract to take a non-playing sabbatical following New Zealand's end-of-year tour.

Crusaders coach Rob Penney said Barrett's return would likely mirror the schedule followed by teammate and fellow All Black Codie Taylor, who took a six-month sabbatical after the 2023 World Cup and came back for the last four games of Super Rugby.

"He's an iconic player, a legend. He can do what he likes," Penney said.

"He'll recharge the batteries. He loves this place and I suspect he'll be floating around and adding value behind the scenes.

"When he's right to put his body back in action and anger, he'll be ready to go and he'll be in."

The loss of Barrett's experience and leadership will be a blow for the Crusaders as they look to defend their title in 2026.

Barrett is currently sidelined after sustaining a laceration on a leg during the All Blacks' 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago last weekend.

Brother Jordie has also been ruled out of Sunday's test against Scotland at Murrayfield, while the other sibling, Beauden, will start as first five.