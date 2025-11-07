Timu joins Hurricanes, Tucker to Crusaders

Coach Jono Gibbes. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Every rugby press release must include the phrase a blend of youth and experience.

It is the law.

The Chiefs went with "a dynamic blend of seasoned performers and exciting emerging talent".

Coach Jono Gibbes has a lot of those seasoned performers in the shape of 15 capped All Blacks.

They will not be able to lean on Anton Lienert-Brown, though. The All Black midfielder is taking a sabbatical for 2026.

Hamilton-born Lalakai Foketi will help fill those boots.

Hooker Taine Kolose has had his contract upgraded and he will compete for a start spot with All Blacks Samisoni Taukei’aho and Brodie McAlister, as well as Tyrone Thompson. Locks Aisake Vakasiuola and Jayden Sa join the likes of Josh Lord, and Tupou Vaa’i in the second row.

Highlanders fans will be hoping the Chiefs do not break first five, Josh Jacomb, who will make his way to Dunedin for the 2027 season.

Tasman outside back Kyren Taumoefolau will boost a talented crew of outside backs.

The Blues have added hooker Bradley Slater and prop Flyn Yates, and loose forwards Malachi Wrampling and Terrell Peita join a pack which includes Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry, Dalton Papali’i, Ofa Tu‘ungafasi and Hoskins Sotutu.

They have All Blacks first five Beauden Barrett at the helm and running a backline which includes Caleb Clarke and AJ Lam.

Moana Pasifika have picked up the services of former All Black halfback Augustine Pulu, who returns home after seven years in Japan. Former All Black midfielder and human cannonball Ngani Laumape has signed as well.

But the inspirational Ardie Savea is heading to Japan. The loss of the All Black loose forward will be huge.

Otago and former Highlanders centre Josh Timu has popped up at the Hurricanes. He had a strong NPC campaign and showed what he is capable of with an injury-free run.

Jordie Barrett and Josh Moorby have returned from stints overseas.

The Crusaders have handed fresh contracts to Toby Bell, Louie Chapman, Maloni Kunawave, Liam Jack, Manumaua Letiu and James White. They are all products of the Crusaders Academy.

But the move most likely to excite Crusaders fans is that Leicester Fainga’anuku is returning to the Crusaders squad following a stint with Toulon.

The defending champions have lost the services of lock Scott Barrett, who will take a sabbatical in 2026.

But they have roped in an Otago player. Lock Will Tucker has been named as a replacement and will join the team in January after a short stint in Japan.