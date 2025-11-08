Beloved brew bash boundless bliss for beer buffs

Costumes were the order of the day at the Dunedin Craft Beer & Food Festival yesterday.

The two-day festival, which often attracts up to 12,000 people under the roof of Forsyth Barr Stadium, was in full swing by yesterday afternoon.

Dunedin residents Toni Paterson, Stacey Hitchcock, Amy Coleman and Courtney Smith have attended the festival several years’ running, and their choice of costume — cops and prisoners — served two purposes.

"It’s easier for everyone to find each other," Ms Paterson said.

It was also to remind the "prisoner", Courtney Smith, of her role as the sober driver once the event wraps up.

"I draw the short straw every year, but I actually don't mind it.

"You don't have to drink to have a good time," she said.

Andi Hickey (centre), of Beer Baroness Christchurch, gets up close with the Dunedin Pink Flamingos (from left) Kyle Gorton, Taylor Reid, Bridget Sinclair and Jessica Dick at the Dunedin Craft Beer & Food Festival at Forsyth Barr Stadium last night. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Meanwhile, the Dunedin Pink Flamingos found a suitable stall — Beer Baroness Christchurch, which had an array of plastic flamingos — having chosen their theme because it was "bright, bold and cheerful", lead flamingo Bridget Sinclair said, who also sports a flamingo tattoo.

Festival director Jason Schroeder said this year’s festival featured more than 150 brews from the country’s top breweries, over 75 food vendors and immersive experiences for all tastes.

"We are happy to welcome new food and drink vendors this year.

"These additions build on our mission to provide fresh, innovative flavours alongside craft beers and a selection of wines, cider and spirits."

Meanwhile, the musical lineup features Gin Wigmore, Tiki Taane, Bootleg Rascal, CRÚDE, Francisca Griffin and IVY, as well as the silent disco.

This year’s festival’s official charity partners are The Dunedin Night Shelter, KiwiHarvest and New Zealand Sea Lion Trust.

The festival wraps up early this evening.

