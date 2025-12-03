Measles case in Dunedin among 'concerning' rise

Photo: Supplied/US CDC

A measles case has been confirmed in Dunedin as health authorities warn of a "concerning" rise heading into the summer holidays.

Health NZ this afternoon notified five cases of measles, bringing the national number to 27 since October 8. Of these, 22 are no longer active.

One of today's five new cases is a person in Dunedin, three are in Auckland, and one is in Waikato.

"This increase in cases is concerning and demonstrates the highly contagious nature of measles.

"As we head into the summer holiday season, we are especially encouraging people to check their immunisation status and get their MMR vaccination if required," Health NZ said in a statement.

More cases were expected, the statement said.

"The National Public Health Service continues to investigate potential cases and will continue to update locations of interest as they are known.

"Our goal is to stamp out measles as cases are notified, and contact tracing is an important element of this approach."

Anyone who developed symptoms of measles, including fever, cough, runny or red eyes, and a rash starting at the face, should contact Healthline on 0800 611 116, or their usual healthcare provider.

- Allied Media