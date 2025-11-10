Ignoring road closure leads to drink driving charge

Photo: ODT files

An allegedly drunk Dunedin man caught the eye of officers on patrol after ignoring road closed signs and driving down a street closed off for roadworks.

The 21-year-old man was driving his friend’s car at 9.50am on Saturday when he ignored a road closed sign in St Andrews St and drove down the street anyway, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

As he drove through the closed road, he was driving down the wrong side of the street.

Police pulled the man over, and found he had a requirement to have an alcohol interlock fitted in his car — his friend’s car did not have one.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 509mcg.

The man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without an alcohol interlock.

His friend’s car was impounded and he would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Later, at 12.01am on Sunday, police were driving down Dalziel Rd, Brockville when a 27-year-old man swerved his car into their path after he took a corner too wide.

The officers were forced to take evasive action, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police signalled for the man to pull over and had him undergo breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 688mcg — the legal limit is 250mcg.

The man was charged with dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol, and his licence was suspended.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz