Man shot fireworks at strangers outside Castle St flat: police

A Dunedin man was arrested for "endangering" lives after shooting roman candle fireworks at strangers outside their home.

The 20-year-old man was in Castle St on Saturday when he aimed a lit firework towards a group outside a flat, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

It exploded, and he then fled the scene.

At 12.30am, he was tracked down by police in Leith St.

The man admitted to firing the fireworks at the crowd, and was arrested and charged with endangering life, health, safety by criminal nuisance.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

The incident was the latest in a string of firework-related misbehaviour within Dunedin’s student quarter.

Last Wednesday, firefighters were forced to retreat after having fireworks shot at them while they were attempting to douse a couch fire.

Three men were arrested for disorder in Castle St after they allegedly launched fireworks at police officers.

All spent the night in police custody, and then got formal warnings. Two of them also received infringement notices for discharging fireworks in a public place.

Last Monday, police and fire crews in Castle St were shot at with fireworks after responding to reports of a fireworks fight involving about 50 people.

One man was arrested and held in custody overnight, and received a formal warning.

Two 18-year-olds are facing charges after a firework they let off set fire to a hedge in Middlemarch yesterday.

The pair were letting off fireworks from inside their car at 11.25am when the hedge caught alight in Garthmyl Rd.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded and extinguished the blaze, Snr Sgt Bond said.

One of the teenagers underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath-alcohol level of 74mcg, from a few drinks he had the night before.

The investigation into the incident was ongoing and charges against the pair was likely, Snr Sgt Bond said.

