Reservist says he has best of two worlds

Private Matchil Du Plessis on an open country patrol as part of an exercise in Waiouru. PHOTO: NZDF

Invercargill-based Private Matchil Du Plessis feels he has the best of two worlds.

The 20-year-old is studying towards a bachelor of information technology (IT) degree while serving in the New Zealand Army Reserve Force with Otago/Southland Company, 2/4 Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment.

Born in Hamilton, his sharemilking family moved every two or three years until they settled in the Invercargill area when he was a teenager.

“I worked on my parents’ farm and neighbouring farms growing up.

‘‘I enjoyed the work but couldn’t see myself continuing a career in dairy farming,” Pte Du Plessis said.

He decided to pursue a career in IT, but once he started studying at the Southern Institute of Technology he yearned for the outdoors and the hard work he was accustomed to on the farm.

That was when he enlisted with the reserve force and completed basic training.

“It was a challenge. I didn’t know what to expect but I’m happy I got through.

‘‘I always had high respect for the army and service in general, and being a reservist, getting outdoors, and serving the country was really big for me.”

Now, Pte Du Plessis is enjoying keeping fit while developing infantry combat skills, which he recently applied as part of a rifle company during ‘‘Exercise Tauwharenikau’’ at Waiouru.

The annual exercise involves more than 300 NZ Army reservists alongside more than 70 regular force personnel with infantry, engineers, signallers, medics, dental specialists, mounted capability, combat support and intelligence specialists all taking part.

Pte Du Plessis said it was exciting to fly up to Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Ohakea in a C-130J Hercules before travelling on.

More air time was in store for the part-time soldier during the exercise.

“The biggest highlight was flying with the Royal New Zealand Air Force in an NH90 helicopter. Second biggest was getting attached as infantry to the Waikato Mounted Rifles, where - along with the engineers - we assaulted an urban training area out of Pinzgauer 6WD vehicles,” he said.

“A big challenge I faced was never having been in Waiouru in the middle of winter before. It was cold. Very cold.”

There are three NZ Army Reserve Force infantry battalions across New Zealand.

They work mostly outdoors in close-knit teams learning combat skills such as weapon handling including live firing, along with navigation, first aid, field craft and survival training while building physical fitness, strength, high levels of endurance and stamina.

As they progress in their careers, they develop their infantry skillsets as well as command and leadership skills.

“I enjoy the NZ Army Reserves as I get to serve with some good mates in Invercargill, earn some money on the side, use weapons and get to sleep under the stars which is pretty good,” Pte Du Plessis said.

He encouraged others to join up.

“For me, I held the army in high regard. It was very scary and felt like I was getting out of my league - small boy from a small town isolated from the city - but just get out there and do it.

‘‘You’ll find it a lot easier when you’re actually in it and everyone is just as nervous as you. And by the end you’ll think how time flew and how much fun you had.’’

