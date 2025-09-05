Scout group's cooked kai making 'huge difference' to community

Georgetown Scout Group Kea leader Briana Sansom oversees (from left) Corban Sanderson, Brydon Gargiulo, Chloe Ballantyne-Cooper (all 7) and Clare McKenzie, 6, (right) as they cook meals for the community at the club house. Photo: Nina Tapu

Cooking healthy kai for those in need is keeping a Southland Scout group connected to its community.

Tamariki from the Georgetown Scout Group have been making meals for St David’s Church to distribute to those in need in the community.

The Venturers, Scouts, Cubs and Keas have been tasked with the work as part of Scout New Zealand’s Better World programme.

Georgetown Scout Group kaiārahi (leader) Kathryn Sansom said getting the children to make meals for the community helped expand their thinking around how acts of kindness could improve the world.

"The children have been really engaged in the activity and have responded well, knowing that the meals are going to help those who are experiencing difficulties," Ms Sansom said.

"We discussed circumstances of when someone might need the food and one child came up [with] if someone had been through a house fire, so they are thinking about many ways of helping people."

The cooked meals have been stored in the group’s freezer ready to be picked up and distributed to people in need in the community.

St David’s Church elder Dawn James said she was grateful for what the children had done and said the meals would make a huge difference to the community.

"For people that are struggling with not just not having any food in their pantry, but for those who are sick or have other needs, it just gives us the opportunity to show them that we care," Ms James said.

About 55 meals will be collected at the end of the week and delivered to members of the community who are connected with the church.

Produce and meat for the meals has been donated by New World (Elles Rd) and Bowmont Wholesale Meats.

Ms Sansom said the scout group could not have done the project without their "generous support".

"We really could not have done this without them."