Unattended barbecue caused serious Queenstown house fire

Fire crews at the scene in May. Photo: Guy Williams

A house fire that closed the Ladies Mile highway for more than two hours in May - causing a massive traffic snarl-up - was caused by an unattended barbecue, an investigation report says.

The ‘‘short-form investigation report’’, obtained from Fire and Emergency under the Official Information Act, said the May 15 blaze was accidentally started by a tenant after the charcoal barbecue ignited firewood and pine cones lying nearby .

The fire then spread up a wooden-cladded wall and into the ceiling space.

Three people required medical attention after the two-storey home, across the highway from the Queenstown Central shopping centre, caught fire about 1.30pm.

One of the occupants suffered smoke inhalation after going into the house to get items.

The highway’s closure - as crews from Queenstown, Frankton, Arrowtown and Alexandra fought the blaze - caused major traffic congestion between Frankton and the Queenstown town centre.