Toyworld returning soon to Meridian Mall

Toyworld is set to make its return to Dunedin next month with a new store opening in the Meridian Mall.

New store owner Mike Lee — who also owns three Toyworld stores in Christchurch and another in Nelson — said they were really excited to be returning to the city.

He confirmed the new Toyworld store would be moving into the top floor of the Meridian Mall, in the now subdivided former Kmart and Smiths City site next to JB Hi-Fi.

It is expected to open late next month.

‘‘We're really excited to be back.

‘‘We've had lots of people already telling us how excited they are, wanting to know when we're going to open.’’

Toyworld left the city in January 2018 when its lease on the lower level of Meridian Mall ended.

It was previously located in the adjacent Golden Centre Mall, before relocating to Vogel St for a year in 2010 and then to the Meridian.

Mr Lee said the new Toyworld store would be bigger than what Dunedin was used to.

It would have a 660sq m footprint and boast more than 10,000 different products across more than 200 different brands.

Toyworld Dunedin owner Mike Lee celebrates the retailer’s return to the city with a toy plush penguin, outside its new premises on the top floor of Meridian Mall. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Interviews were under way for six staff positions.

The store would cater for the traditional children’s market, but also offer models, puzzles, board games and other products suitable for all ages in the growing adult market.

Stuffed toy brand Squishmallows had an average buyer age of 19, ‘‘which is very much in that student population age’’, Mr Lee said.

‘‘Everyone's a big kid at heart.

‘‘We’ve seen that globally it’s a trend, and of course we replicate that in terms of what we’ve got in store.’’

Meridian Mall marketing manager Stacey Johnston said they were thrilled to welcome Toyworld back to the centre.

It would fill a ‘‘noticeable gap’’ in Dunedin’s retail mix and bring a vibrant and family-focused shopping experience to the heart of the city.

‘‘It’s important to us that the centre caters to the whole community, and Toyworld’s return ensures we continue to provide a fun, engaging destination for families to shop, explore and enjoy together.’’

The Icon Group managing director Robert Platt confirmed in July the former Smiths City tenancy on the top floor had been leased to three separate ‘‘mini major tenants’’.

The identities of the two remaining tenants remain unknown.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz