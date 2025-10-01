Letters to the Editor: Palestine, buses and cycle lanes

New Zealand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters speaks during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: Reuters

Attitude of MPs over Hāwea licence dismays

It is appalling to read two government politicians accusing Health New Zealand (HNZ) of "overreach" in opposing the granting of a liquor licence in Hāwea (ODT 27.9.25).

Do these two MPs not realise that HNZ’s responsibility goes beyond treating diseases at the bottom of the cliff? HNZ plays an important role in overall public health, including the minimisation of preventable diseases.

These MPs should be aware of the concerted effort by official health bodies, NGOs and others that lead to the reduction of smoking rates (and thereby future smoking-related disease). A major component in tobacco control was minimising access.

Easy availability almost certainly increases consumption. By voicing concern HNZ is acting in a responsible manner and, if taken seriously, could have a significant impact in reducing alcohol harm at a time when health services are already overburdened.

Wyn Barbezat

Roslyn

[Wyn Barbezat is a retired Dunedin health professional.]

New, unwelcome feeling

I have never before felt this way, but today I’m ashamed to be a New Zealander. Winston Peters’ failure to recognise Palestine, his government’s toadying up to Trump, is surely the lowest point of an already weak government.

Recognising Palestine is simply the very first step in helping them have an honest future. This government’s looking the other way while Israel perpetuates human rights atrocities is not what we Kiwis are.

Paul Campbell

Belleknowes

Pleasing whom?

During his week in New York leading up to announcing our country’s position on Palestine at the UN, Winston Peters steadfastly resisted declaring or hinting at the government’s position ahead of his speech, saying that he would be listening carefully to what other nations had to say before stating his case.

This was clearly disingenuous: minds had already been made up well beforehand around the Cabinet table chaired by Mr Luxon.

Mr Peters fancies himself as a sharp legal mind. Those with current understanding of international law have convincingly and reasonably argued against the argument Mr Peters offered in defence of what he had to say at the United Nations.

Who would be very pleased with Mr Peters? Donald Trump and Bibi Netanyahu.

Lester Flockton

Dunedin

Lacking pride

Our foreign minister has announced to the world that the New Zealand government has made the momentous decision to not make a decision right now as to "when, not if" it will recognise Palestine as a state.

The Israeli government is, of course, delighted and the US government will no doubt be happy with New Zealand too. Not so happy will be the Palestinian people, to whom this decision will probably seem like yet another nail in the coffin of their ever attaining statehood.

The Israeli government’s stated intention is to make sure that a Palestinian state never happens and with the powerful help of the US they have made steady, unimpeded progress towards this goal over the past two years.

By the time our government feels ready to make a decision that the time is right to recognise the state of Palestine, that decision will probably be irrelevant as Israel will likely have ensured that there is no state to recognise.

Meantime, thousands more Palestinians will be killed or starved to death. This is not a time for us to feel proud.

Rosemary Hudson

Maori Hill

Just get us to where we want to go to, and fast

Did anyone ask the potential bus users in Mosgiel what’s stopping them from using the bus into Dunedin? If they did, I don’t think they would have received the reply, "lack of parking". There is plenty of on-street parking in the vicinity of the bus stops in Mosgiel. What we lack, however, is an express route to the university or museum area without a stop at the bus hub. This would be a game changer for travellers from Mosgiel.

Debbie Price

Mosgiel

Who pays?

Dunedin City Council has decided, in its infinite wisdom, that the changes to Albany St should go ahead.

Do they have no understanding of the fact that we are bankrupt? If this was any normal commercial operation it would be in receivership and the board of directors (read councillors) would not only be sacked but probably charged for fiscal irresponsibility. The criteria for anything considered for funding should not be whether it would be nice to have but whether we can afford it.

Unfortunately, the shareholders — the ratepayers — have no option but to pay up, and to continue paying up. Thank you for publishing the names of those who voted in favor of yet another questionable expenditure. It helps to know who not to vote for.

Jan Parker

Ravensbourne

Shameful law

With the disgraceful pay equity law the government has rushed through, for the first time I have been at an international meeting and been ashamed to say I am from New Zealand.

J. Park MNZM

Wakari

