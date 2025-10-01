Carnival at Logan Park

A dress carnival at the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition buildings, Dunedin, which featured "Lady in print", Adeline McIntosh, promoting advertising in the Otago Daily Times and Otago Witness and "Purity", Miss Lumsden, promoting the aerated waters and cordials manufacturer Thomson & Co. — Otago Witness, 6.10.1925

The spirit of carnival was abroad last evening for the curtain-raiser of the Exhibition , when the beautifully appointed Festival Hall at Logan Park was packed to overflowing with the advance guard of the thousands of merrymakers and revellers who will visit the Exhibition during the summer months. The opening event took the form of a grand spectacular ball at which about 500 couples danced and made merry in the carnival fashion. The galleries and every available coign of advantage were early secured by a host of spectators, who appeared to derive as much entertainment from the variegated colour scheme created by the changing limelight playing upon the swaying dancers as did the dancers themselves. Many were dressed in fancy costume, and others wore the garb with which they advertised the wares of local merchants in the poster parade.

Mr J. Sutherland Ross, with his wife, led the grand march, after which a flashlight photograph was taken of the whole scene. The programme, a long and varied one, was in the capable hands of Mr F.H. Lampen. From the moment the orchestra struck the air of a popular waltz till the dropping of the curtain at the close, everyone was catered for. The already softly blending colours of shimmering, dainty frocks was lent a splendid charm by the rays of limelight which kept the kaleidoscope of colour changing continually. Here and there "time turned backward in her flight," and the charming crinolines of past years were seen gracefully leaning on the arms of escorts in knee breeches and ruffles, Sheiks there were in abundance, and Indian rajahs with dusky maidens mingled freely with varied costumes of the poster parades, among whom originality, charm and grotesqueness abounded.

The poster parade followed, and great applause greeted the appearance of several original and dainty costumes. The winner was Penrose’s, with Thomson’s second and Kempthorne Prosser third.

Bookings indicate expo popular

Although there are still six weeks till the opening day (November 17) of the Exhibition, the bookings through the accommodation bureau show that there are going to be great crowds in Dunedin, particularly during December, January and February. Every day for many weeks past the bureau has received back scores of the accommodation coupons which accompany all Exhibition advertisements, from as far afield as Russell and Invercargill, Napier and New Plymouth. Several parties of American tourists, who usually do not get further south than Rotorua, have arranged through the bureau to visit Dunedin to see the Exhibition, and one of the directors of the Exhibition, who is at present in Australia, reports that all Australians seem to know about the "Big Exhibition," and that a great many have already decided to come over to New Zealand to see it.— ODT, 1.10.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden