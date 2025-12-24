Sallies spread Christmas cheer

The Salvation Army's Christmas tree, arranged by Ensign Coombs and Brigadier Burton. — Otago Witness, 5.1.1926

Christmas budgets divert to expo

The Salvation Army, with its usual enthusiasm, is celebrating the Christmas season. On Tuesday a Christmas gift entertainment, arranged by Ensign Coombs, was enjoyed by hundreds of children, who would otherwise have been without such cheer. His Worship the Mayor (Mr H.L. Tapley) was the chief speaker, and gave a cheery message to the young people.

The indications are that the Christmas trade will be at least equal to that of previous years. Basing their judgment upon experience since the Exhibition began many retailers contemplated a dull Christmas, but most of them are finding that there is still quite a lot of money left over from the Exhibition attractions to be spent in shopping. Shoppers, it seems, have left their buying late this year, and trade is being concentrated into a few days. In some lines, such as drapery and clothing, the dullness of trade can be accounted for to a great extent by the weather. Conditions atmospherically have been so changeable that the drapers have had little chance of selling summer fabrics, the garb of winter and spring still being serviceable. A number of outfitters, particularly in Princes street, report doing good business in the last three or four days, and they expect an increase on last year’s figures for Christmas week. On the other hand business among the more popular shops in George street has not been so good, the explanation advanced being that much ready money has been diverted to the Exhibition amusements and attractions. The fancy goods and confectionery trade has suffered similarly because such articles are the chief attractions offered by the side shows at Logan Park. The sight of the chocolate and kewpie-laden crowds which nightly stream out of the amusement zone after repeated and valorous attempts upon the hoop-la and other stalls is convincing proof of this. The confectionery trade has been working overtime for some weeks to supply the demands of the side-shows, but little extra stock is being disposed of in the city, though Exhibition sales constitute a new record.

Happy, happy Christmas

No writer paid more consistent, delightful, and characteristic tribute to Saint Christmas than did Charles Dickens. The great author, who loved Christmas more than most, has in memorable words expressed the peculiar charms of this season of the year: "Happy, happy Christmas, that can win us back to the delusions of our childish days: that can recall to the old man the pleasures of his youth; that can transport the sailor or the traveller, thousands of miles away, back to his own fireside and his quiet home!" — editorial — ODT, 24.12.1925