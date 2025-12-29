Widespread disease still a concern

A waxeye bearing a bird pox sore feeds with others at a Tahakopa Valley property in October. PHOTO: OWEN MCNUTT

Bird pox is widespread in Otago and remains a concern for conservationists protecting native species.

In October, Tahakopa Kākāriki Protection and Enhancement Project manager Owen McNutt reported an upsurge in waxeyes bearing sores and tumour-like growths on the 86ha Catlins property he monitors.

Mr McNutt identified the disease as bird pox, or avian pox, which is a virus that causes growths or canker-like lesions, is spread by insects and direct contact, and can be fatal.

At the time, Mr McNutt said he feared any increase in the prevalence of the disease could lead to its spread into vulnerable native species, like kākāriki.

He appealed to other bird watchers to contact him if they detected bird pox cases in their area, and said this week he received about 20 responses from across Otago.

"We had a great response to the article, and received reports from north of Oamaru to inland Otago.

"It seems to be pretty widespread, with some people reporting multiple cases, not just in waxeyes, but also in other non-native species like sparrows. That’s a bit of a worry, because the more widespread it is, the more likely it will spread into some of our more vulnerable native species."

The Beresford Range, where his reserve was located, was home to both the endangered kākāriki and mohua, Mr McNutt said.

Doc downplayed the severity of the outbreak, saying it was a widespread disease from which birds usually recovered.

At the time, senior science adviser Kate McInnes said Doc was not aware of any increase in cases among native birds.

"[The disease] is found all over Aotearoa New Zealand and usually only occasionally causes infections, most commonly in juvenile birds. Affected birds . . . usually recover after a week or two. However, secondary bacterial infections can make it more serious in some cases."

The disease was not notifiable, she said.

"We don’t need people to report [cases]. However, if providing food or water, we’d advise people practise strict hygiene to prevent any spread. All surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected regularly. Avian pox is very resistant to disinfectants, so meticulous physical cleaning of feeders is required."

However, Mr McNutt said his concerns remained.

"It doesn’t just come and go. Once it’s there, it doesn’t go away. I think Doc are being a bit relaxed about it."

He said he would continue to monitor for the disease next year.

