Letters to the Editor: mining, climate and cycleways

Looking toward the proposed Santana mine site. Photo: ODT files

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including National's position on the Bendigo mine, emissions targets and South Dunedin, and yet another cycleway.

The meaning of the words shame on you

As a cheerleader for Santana, we can feel grateful to Waitaki MP Miles Anderson for making the National Party’s position clear on the Bendigo gold mine project.

Nowhere in his article (Opinion ODT 22.12.25) do the words environment, tourism or vineyards make an appearance, confirming his government’s fanatic pursuit of growth at all costs. And their bone-headed belief that this comes only from such projects as digging gigantic holes in the ground for a metal that has limited practical value but may go some way towards gilding President Trump’s White House ballroom.

For this, it’s worth years of 24/7 dust, mega-noise and dark sky destroying floodlights, polluting in every way the landscape that, supposedly, millions of tourists come to enjoy.

I could write, "Shame on you, Mr Anderson and your party" but I’m not sure either would know what the word meant.

Philip Temple

Dunedin

Legal punishment

Does the Supreme Court ruling that impact on climate change is a mandatory consideration before blocks of land can be offered up for extractive industry, as reported by the New Zealand Herald on December 19, mean that letters by climate denialists become illegal or that those who attempt publicly to highlight climate emergencies are acting illegally? When does pronouncing or denying a legally recognised potential impact become a punishable act under the law?

Marian Poole

Deborah Bay

Nothing will change

Re Paul Gorman’s article (Weekend Mix 20.12.25) about preparing for everything. What Paul fails to address is how meeting our emissions targets will affect the residents of South Dunedin.

If we met all its targets and did everything the Climate Change Commission advocated, it would do absolutely nothing to prevent flooding in South Dunedin. What are all the advocates of reducing our carbon emissions going to do then?

The most practical thing they can do is to help clean out the mud tanks and grilles when the next rain warning occurs. I am sure residents would also value help when they have to do another clean up.

What is absolutely certain, becoming a carbon neutral country will only give us prestige on the world stage. Nothing will change in South Dunedin

Alan Paterson

North East Valley

Anti car DCC strikes again

I have watched with dismay and some incredulity at the Dunedin City Council 's obsession to continue with imposing cycle paths on our city's increasingly clogged roads for the use of a few.

At a time when South Dunedin is under constant threat, our ageing infrastructure needs upgrading, derelict and neglected buildings are a blot on our cityscape, somehow this council is pushing ahead for yet another cycleway which has come in at $1.8 million over budget. This money should be prioritised for more important projects

I welcome the idea proposed by Stephen Macknight and Russell Lund for an alternative Albany St route.

Furthermore, I echo Malcolm Budd's frustration (ODT 24.12.25) at the idea of a shared walking and cycle path in part of the Town Belt.

We have a beautiful around-the-harbour cycleway for the cyclists and walkers to enjoy in safety. Please let common sense prevail.

Carolyn Richardson

Dunedin

