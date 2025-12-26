Kiwis reach farthest north

Ship’s engineer Gordon Burt, of Dunedin, holds the New Zealand flag alongside exploration ship Island (named after the island of Iceland) in the far north Arctic Ocean as skipper Cmdr Frank Worsley (right) salutes. — Otago Witness, 12.1.1926.

Although the little ship has not yet reached England, news of what is now to be called the "British Arctic Expedition, 1925," was received from one member of the expedition at present in London, having come from Spitzbergen by a Dutch vessel. This is Mr Gordon Burt (Dunedin), who went as chief engineer. When the Island reached Green Harbour, Spitzbergen, after three months of adventure, Mr Burt received the first news of his father’s death in Dunedin. Commander Worsley thereupon permitted Mr Gordon Burt to proceed to England . Mr Burt is permitted to give a few of his impressions of the journey.

An interesting incident occurred when the ship had reached the furthest north that the leader considered it wise to go. The two New Zealanders of the party (Captain Worsley and Mr Burt) landed on the ice, mounted a pole on a hummock of ice, and hoisted the New Zealand flag. Photographs of the incident were taken with the ship as a background. The latitude was 81.10 north, the furthest north the New Zealand flag has been carried, and probably the furthest north any New Zealander has penetrated. On this voyage Commander Worsley seems to have accomplished something quite wonderful in the way of navigation, and to have fortified his reputation of being one of the most skilled commanders of sailing craft in the world to-day. For weeks with no other locomotive power than the wind he sailed his little ship among the ice floes and hundreds of icebergs.

"The way he manoeuvred the vessel," said Mr Burt, "was absolutely marvellous. With the ice and bergs all over the place, he would pick his way just as though we were propelled by steam. We would come right up to an iceberg, the square sails would be adjusted, and the bowsprit would just clear the berg and away we would go in another direction. Everyone on board felt they would be ready to follow the skipper to the ends of the world."

ODT is a miracle

The "Wonders of the World," we used to hear, were seven. The production of a daily newspaper is the eighth. Count the letters in a single line; multiply by the number of lines in a column; again by the number of columns in a page; again by the number of pages in this issue. What kind of a total do you get? Try it. Every letter must be the right letter in the right place. Back of this mechanical work are slaves of the journalistic lamp who spin out of their brains the matter for it, some of them contributing by wire or wireless from oversea. The Otago Daily Times, as it is laid, neatly folded, on your breakfast table — is a miracle of co-operative intelligence and skill. — by ‘Civis’ — ODT, 26.12.1925.