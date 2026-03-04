Cows probable cause of spike: report

Photo: ODT files

Cows were the likely cause of alarmingly high nitrate spikes in Gore’s drinking water supply last year, an Environment Southland report released last week indicates.

The report said it was "likely" intensive agriculture and winter forage crop grazing within the water capture zone of Gore District Council’s groundwater source for the town’s drinking water, known as Cooper’s Wells, was a "contributor to high nitrogen concentrations".

The farming was a "plausible and avoidable source of nitrogen contributing to groundwater contamination".

Grazing of cows on winter crops had been a "repeated occurrence" and a "high-risk activity within the identified capture zone of the public supply wells".

The report, titled "Nitrogen Contamination in Southland Groundwater", includes an aerial photograph from 2023 of a field crammed with dairy cows immediately adjacent to Cooper’s Well, about 5km northeast of Gore.

The report calls for "targeted protection of the wellfield" through mapping of the water capture zone as a "drinking water protection zone" and implementation of "strengthened land-use rules or consent conditions" that should then be monitored by the Gore District Council.

In July last year, nitrate concentrations exceeding the maximum advisory level — 11.3mg/L — were reported by the Gore District Council, but no explanation was given.

Environment Southland had said the cause was undetermined and only latterly mentioned "intensive land use", but not cows.

Its statement said the cause was "likely to be the result of intensive land use in the area" but added "there are a lot of factors that can contribute to and mitigate nitrate reaching groundwater".

Responding to the Environment Southland report last week, Gore Mayor Ben Bell said the Gore District Council had taken "measures" since the nitrate spike last year to "reduce the likelihood of this occurring again".

He talked about 15-minute interval monitoring of nitrate concentration and regular updates of the results.

To dilute the nitrate concentration, the council had also finished building an under-river pipeline connecting the Jacobstown Well and Cooper’s Well.

Mr Bell said the dilution solution was "significantly reducing the overall nitrate content".

